Coordination among institutions necessary for protection against natural disasters: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said coordination among institutions involved in disaster management was necessary for protection against natural calamities.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) simulation exercise to ensure the preparedness of the departments concerned to cope with impending disaster risks in the coming Summer season, the Minister said the NDMA, PDMA along with other organisations worked together in the rescue and rehabilitation of the disaster affected.

Senator Rehman said there was a need to increase cooperation between various institutions to deal with disasters in the future.

She added the first task after a natural disaster was to restore basic infrastructure whereas no country could bear the loss of natural calamities on its own.

During the natural calamities, she said the friendly countries were the first to reach out for help. "Pakistan suffered massive losses due to floods. However, affected by glacier melt and heatwave, the spring season is almost over," Sherry Rehman added.

The Minister underlined that climate change was a big threat to human lives, adding, "Problems can be solved easily with mutual cooperation of institutions."