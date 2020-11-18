Coordination among Muslim countries must to eradicate extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muslim Ummah must be united against the elements and organizations trying to fan hatred, anarchy and unrest in the Muslim world, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Muslim Ummah must be united against the elements and organizations trying to fan hatred, anarchy and unrest in the Muslim world, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Wednesday.

In a statement, he said Pakistan committed to resolve challenges of Muslim Ummah with unity of Islamic countries.

Bilateral coordination needed to be expedited among Muslim countries to educate Muslim youths against the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence.

Ashrafi said that Pakistan aims stable and strengthened relations with all Muslim countries and Pakistan's relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Amman are very exemplary.

He felicitated Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Khadim-e-Harmaun Al-Sharifain on completion of six years of his succession.

During the period of Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia witnessed stability and harmony.

Earlier, on National Day of Amman, Ashrafi said that Kingdom of Amman and Pakistan are knotted in relations of Muslim brotherhood and affection and this relationship is getting stronger and stronger with each passing day.

Pakistan wants to see all brother Islamic countries stable and strengthened and Pakistan cooperating with all Muslim countries to eliminate the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence.

It is also responsibility of each and every Muslim state to assume a united and cohesive stance against elements and Organizations involved in making chaos in affairs of Muslim Ummah.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also felicitated leadership of Amman and people of Amman on National Day of Amman.

He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Office are playing very effective role with coordination of all Muslim countries to keep restraint blasphemy and publication of sacrilegious caricatures.

Letter of Prime Minister Imran khan to the heads of all countries is message to the world to ensure legislation against Blasphemy and Islamophobia.