Coordination among NADR, Local Govt. Information Dept urged for succession certificate issuance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday called upon the authorities of the Local government, information department and National Database and Registration Authority to adopt integrated strategy for creating awareness among public regarding procedure of new succession laws and letter of administration.

She expressed these remarks while addressing a review meeting of Codification Section of the Law department. Director Codification section Muzammil Hussain briefed Dr Rubaba about the performance and issues faced by the Codification Section.

Parliamentary Secretary was informed that efforts were in hand to establish a Digital Law Library in line with the Punjab Library. However, meanwhile all prevailing approved laws, Acts, Services Rules and government Notifications are regularly uploaded on the law department's website.

Meeting was further informed that volumes of laws could not be printed after the year 1994.

However with the personal efforts of Secretary Law Akbar Harifaal, printing of these law volumes was resumed and the same are being printed during last couple of years.

While expressing his satisfaction over the pace of work in the Codification section, Dr Rubaba Khan said that establishment of Digital Law Library would help overcome the issues of access to laws of public interest besides it would create awareness regarding the prevailing laws.

She called for holding a meeting among the authorities of the Local Government department, Information department and NADRA so that a concerted strategy may be devised for creating awareness about the Succession Certificate and Letter of Administration.

She also underlined the need for translating the laws of public interest urging law department officials for making the translation available on website and digital library.