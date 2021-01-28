UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coordination Among Police, Public Representatives Important To Eradicate Crime:Addl IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

Coordination among police, public representatives important to eradicate crime:Addl IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that coordination among police and public representatives important to maintain law and order situation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that coordination among police and public representatives important to maintain law and order situation.

In a meeting with members of provincial and national assemblies during his visit of Dera Ghazi Khan here on Thursday, Additional IGP said that public representatives could play key role in eradicating crime from society through coordination with police department. He said that he has directed department to convert towards pro-active policing in order to deal any emergency like situation.

Earlier, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal Khan welcomed the additional IGP at his office and briefed him about police performance across the DG Khan region.

On this occasion, State Minister for Climate change Zartaj Gul, Malik Niaz Ahmed Jhakhar, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, MPAs Sardar Mohi uddin Khan, Owais Khan Dareshak and others were also present.

Later, addressing police force, Additional IGP Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officials to perform duties with honesty. He said that improving police performance and restoring public trust on police was top priority. He directed officers to launch comprehensive crackdown against criminals without any discrimination.

He said that police stations of the region would be upgraded.

Speaking there, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul urged police officers to give respect to the complaints and ensure all efforts to provide justice to people.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Criminals All From Top

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

56 minutes ago

Another group of Hindus returns from India with sh ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for measures to check fraud, exploi ..

2 minutes ago

PPP chief condoles with Rai Shahjahan of mother's ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Korea discuss bilateral cooperation in c ..

2 minutes ago

Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan &#039;Together ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.