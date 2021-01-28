Coordination among police, public representatives important to eradicate crime:Addl IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that coordination among police and public representatives important to maintain law and order situation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that coordination among police and public representatives important to maintain law and order situation.

In a meeting with members of provincial and national assemblies during his visit of Dera Ghazi Khan here on Thursday, Additional IGP said that public representatives could play key role in eradicating crime from society through coordination with police department. He said that he has directed department to convert towards pro-active policing in order to deal any emergency like situation.

Earlier, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal Khan welcomed the additional IGP at his office and briefed him about police performance across the DG Khan region.

On this occasion, State Minister for Climate change Zartaj Gul, Malik Niaz Ahmed Jhakhar, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, MPAs Sardar Mohi uddin Khan, Owais Khan Dareshak and others were also present.

Later, addressing police force, Additional IGP Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officials to perform duties with honesty. He said that improving police performance and restoring public trust on police was top priority. He directed officers to launch comprehensive crackdown against criminals without any discrimination.

He said that police stations of the region would be upgraded.

Speaking there, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul urged police officers to give respect to the complaints and ensure all efforts to provide justice to people.