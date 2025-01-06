Coordination between BISP, Population Council crucial for health needs: Rubina Khalid

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of meeting the basic health and nutritional needs of over 2.6 million pregnant and lactating mothers, as well as their children under two years of age, through the Benazir Nashonuma Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of meeting the basic health and nutritional needs of over 2.6 million pregnant and lactating mothers, as well as their children under two years of age, through the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

She highlighted the need for greater coordination between BISP and the Population Council to ensure sustainable and impactful health and nutrition outcomes for mothers and children.

Speaking during a meeting with President of the Population Council, Dr. Rana Hajjeh, and, Country Director of the Population Council, Dr. Zeba A. Sathar at BISP headquarters on Monday, Senator Rubina Khalid stated, “The PMT (Proxy Means Test) limit for inclusion in the Nashonuma Programme in Balochistan has been increased from 32 to 60, allowing more deserving beneficiaries to avail of these essential services.”

During the meeting, the participants discussed a joint action plan aimed at addressing maternal and child health, nutrition initiatives, and awareness campaigns under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

Senator Rubina Khalid stressed the need to create targeted audio and video messages to raise awareness among deserving women about health and nutrition.

Additional Secretary BISP Dr. Tahir Noor and Director General Dr. Asim Ijaz also attended the meeting. The discussion underscored the importance of engaging with key stakeholders, including the Health Department, to maximize outreach and program effectiveness.

Dr. Rana Hajjeh lauded the potential of BISP’s extensive database in identifying and reaching out to the deserved women and children for health and nutrition interventions.

Dr. Zeba A. Sathar assured full support in providing technical and operational assistance to enhance health and nutrition services for BISP beneficiaries.