Coordination Between BISP, Population Council Crucial For Health Needs: Rubina Khalid
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of meeting the basic health and nutritional needs of over 2.6 million pregnant and lactating mothers, as well as their children under two years of age, through the Benazir Nashonuma Programme
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of meeting the basic health and nutritional needs of over 2.6 million pregnant and lactating mothers, as well as their children under two years of age, through the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.
She highlighted the need for greater coordination between BISP and the Population Council to ensure sustainable and impactful health and nutrition outcomes for mothers and children.
Speaking during a meeting with President of the Population Council, Dr. Rana Hajjeh, and, Country Director of the Population Council, Dr. Zeba A. Sathar at BISP headquarters on Monday, Senator Rubina Khalid stated, “The PMT (Proxy Means Test) limit for inclusion in the Nashonuma Programme in Balochistan has been increased from 32 to 60, allowing more deserving beneficiaries to avail of these essential services.”
During the meeting, the participants discussed a joint action plan aimed at addressing maternal and child health, nutrition initiatives, and awareness campaigns under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme.
Senator Rubina Khalid stressed the need to create targeted audio and video messages to raise awareness among deserving women about health and nutrition.
Additional Secretary BISP Dr. Tahir Noor and Director General Dr. Asim Ijaz also attended the meeting. The discussion underscored the importance of engaging with key stakeholders, including the Health Department, to maximize outreach and program effectiveness.
Dr. Rana Hajjeh lauded the potential of BISP’s extensive database in identifying and reaching out to the deserved women and children for health and nutrition interventions.
Dr. Zeba A. Sathar assured full support in providing technical and operational assistance to enhance health and nutrition services for BISP beneficiaries.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..
Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..
Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024
Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans
Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament
Guo Jiakun makes debut as 35th Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqba ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children4 minutes ago
-
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice4 minutes ago
-
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC4 minutes ago
-
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
City admin takes notice about profiteering of edible items3 minutes ago
-
Awareness of traffic rules necessary to avoid road accidents: CTO3 minutes ago
-
IHC declares Toshakhana-II, case of further inquiry3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak inaugurates RWMC's sanitation services in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Coordination between BISP, Population Council crucial for health needs: Rubina Khalid3 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Umar Panhwar assumes charge as Regional Director (Ombudsman)3 minutes ago
-
Agreement inked for establishment of National Reference Laboratory for Department of Plant Protectio ..3 minutes ago
-
Minister Kirmani highlights Punjab CM's commitment to promote agricultural mechanization6 minutes ago