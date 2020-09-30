UrduPoint.com
Coordination Between Federal, Provincial Govts Crucial To Check Narcotics Smuggling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:36 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control has stressed coordination between federal and provincial governments to check drug smuggling and secure the future of young generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control has stressed coordination between Federal and provincial governments to check drug smuggling and secure the future of young generation.

In a meeting here on Wednesday presided over by the its Chairman Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafique Tareen, it was agreed that allocation of resources is crucial for Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other law enforcement agencies to check the menace of drug smuggling.

The ANF director general said there are 3148 sanctioned posts in ANF but 976 positions are still lying vacant. He said the force is facing financial issues and it has lack of personnel as no fund has been provided for recruitment this year.

The committee chairman said drug use is increasing day by day and this menace has gripped the students of educational institutions. He said the ANF proposed for creating 10,000 posts but approval was given for only 500 posts despite recommendation of the Committee.

The committee chairman said the only solution to combat this challenge is to provide resources to those agencies fighting against this menace.

Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said Rs7.8 million has been allocated for seminars and workshops to create awareness against the drug abuse.

He said legislation has been proposed to increase penalty and imprisonment for those involved in the ugly business of the drug. A bill was presented in the National Assembly one and half year ago which would be tabled in the Senate soon.

The meeting also discussed the production of Industrial hemp and was told that this plant is different from cannabis with no intoxication.

The meeting was attended among others by Senators Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Seemi Ezdi, Kenneth Williams, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah and ANF director general.

