Coordination between police, traders' bodies indispensable for law & order: IG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The business community is the country's asset, and Police's coordination with the traders' associations was indispensable for maintaining law and order in the society.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, Amir Zulfiqar Khan while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), here at police lines on Friday.

The IGP said that providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the Police, and the coordination committees would be set up to improve the Police-traders relationship.

Amir directed the RPO and the CPO Rawalpindi to form committees comprising traders and Police officials to maintain law and order.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, who led the delegation, asked the IGP to make functional the Alternate Dispute Resolution system.

He said that Rawalpindi"s business community would provide all kinds of assistance to Police, including in the Safe city project.

Saqib said that the law and order situation was worsening and hinted at setting up a check post at Rawat, due to increasing crimes in the industrial area.