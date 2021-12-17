Coordination cell established for LG elections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established a coordination cell at Local Government Secretariat to coordinate with stakeholders relating to local bodies' elections.

The cell has been established following directives of provincial minister for Local Government. The elections would be held on December 19 in 17 districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

The coordination cell will also report concerned authorities about any untoward incident in local government elections.

Deputy Secretary Coordination and Chief Planning Officer can be reached out on 9213327, cell no 03449229860, Secretary Coordination Unit and Staff Coordination Unit on 9223481, cell no. 03449347240 and Additional Secretary Development and Section Officer Assembly business on 9210528 and cell no. 032198654 through the coordination cell.