Coordination cell set up at Interior Ministry for Greece boat victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Interior on Monday set up a coordination cell in its control room to provide updates and information regarding the victims of the tragic boat incident in Greece

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Monday set up a coordination cell in its control room to provide updates and information regarding the victims of the tragic boat incident in Greece,.

According to an Interior Ministry notification, the decision was taken on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The coordination cell, headed by the Additional Secretary (Border Management) from the Ministry of Interior, comprises Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Naeemullah, Director General of the National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Division Dr Baseer Achakzai, Chief (Policy Plan) of the Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Division Tanvir Khaliq, and Director of FIA's Anti Human Smuggling Muhammad Alam Shinwari.

The coordination cell's responsibilities encompass several crucial tasks.

It will conduct initial screenings, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), to verify the information provided by relatives of the passengers on the ill-fated boat.

It will establish camp offices in Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and other necessary locations, while also identifying and disseminating information regarding suitable places for DNA sampling.

Assisting the families and relatives of the passengers in obtaining DNA samples, according to the parameters specified by the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece, is another responsibility of the coordination cell.

Furthermore, it will coordinate with the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) to prepare DNA reports and facilitate their transmission to Greece.