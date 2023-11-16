Sindh Government has constituted 16 16-member Coordination Committee headed by a Commissioner for the redressal of grievances of the Industrialists and Business Community of Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Sindh Government has constituted 16 16-member Coordination Committee headed by a Commissioner for the redressal of grievances of the Industrialists and Business Community of Hyderabad.

The Coordination Committee comprises the DCs and SSPs of Hyderabad and Jamshoro, DG HDA, MD WASA, Regional Director Labour, MD SITE, MD Sind Small Industries, CEO HESCO, GM SSGC, RD SSWMB, president HCSTSI, CMO SESSI hospitals Hyderabad and Kotri and chairman Works Committee of SITE Hyderabad and Kotri, shall make effective coordination with with the industrialists and business community and relevant line departments to address their issues and grievances.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary, the committee shall hold regular meetings and submit a progress report to the Minister for Revenue and Industries within 15 days.