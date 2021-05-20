Coordination Committee Decides To Complete "Green Line Project" On Priority Basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Coordination Committee constituted between the Sindh and federal governments to coordinate for execution of important development schemes in Sindh on Thursday decided to complete the Green Line project on top priority basis to resolve the transport issues of Karachi.

The Coordination Committee reviewed the status and the progress of on-going anti-encroachment drives and other projects being launched on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in a meeting hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House here, said a statement.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Engineer-In-Chief Lt Gen Muazzam Ejaz, GOC 25 Malir Major Gen. Aqeel and others. The chief minister was assisted by his ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and concerned provincial secretary also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed matter related to the six schemes, including Rs 50.50 billion water supply, Rs 150.80 billion Sewerage Treatment & Disposal, Rs 14.85 billion Solid Waste Management, Rs 99.40 billion Storm Water Drains, Rs 62.30 billion Improvement of Internal Roads and Rs149.23 billion Mass Transit. The meeting decided to work out a mechanism to provide funds for their completion.

The meeting was told that Rs 560.69 million have been given to people affected in the anti-encroachment drive launched along major nullas. Now, the removal of encroachment has been stopped due to court orders.

It was pointed that Malir Expressway of Rs 27 billion, Link Road from M-9 to N-5 of Rs 6.5 billion, upgradation of the KWSB Hub water Supply System of Rs6 billion, TP-I 100 MG (Tertiary treatment) of 34 billion, TP-IV 100 MGD (Tertiary Treatment) Rs 25 billion have either been launched or being launched on PPP mode.

The meeting reviewed each and every scheme or project and discussed financial mechanisms so that they could be completed within a stipulated time of three years.