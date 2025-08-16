Open Menu

Coordination Committee Formed To Ensure Interrupted Supply Of Sugar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Coordination committee formed to ensure interrupted supply of sugar

A seven-member coordination committee comprising representatives of the Sugar Mills Association and departmental officers has been established to ensure uninterrupted supply of sugar across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A seven-member coordination committee comprising representatives of the Sugar Mills Association and departmental officers has been established to ensure uninterrupted supply of sugar across the province

and timely solution of industry-related issues.

Punjab food Director General/Cane Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza has been appointed as the

convener of the committee, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The notification was issued on the directions of Secretary price Control and Commodities Management Department, Dr Ehsan Bhutta.

Few days ago, during a meeting between a delegation of the Sugar Mills Association and the Secretary Price Control, recommendations regarding the formation of the committee had been presented.

Recent Stories

AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on ..

AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights

1 minute ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : A ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counter ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot

1 minute ago
 PTA, telecom operators working to restore services ..

PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas

2 minutes ago
 Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safe ..

Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country

1 minute ago
 UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Don ..

UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump

35 minutes ago
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

2 minutes ago
 3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 m ..

3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles

2 minutes ago
 RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to addr ..

RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances

2 minutes ago
 Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, sa ..

Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry

2 minutes ago
 Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP i ..

Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan