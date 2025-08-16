Coordination committee formed to ensure interrupted supply of sugar

A seven-member coordination committee comprising representatives of the Sugar Mills Association and departmental officers has been established to ensure uninterrupted supply of sugar across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A seven-member coordination committee comprising representatives of the Sugar Mills Association and departmental officers has been established to ensure uninterrupted supply of sugar across the province

and timely solution of industry-related issues.

Punjab food Director General/Cane Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza has been appointed as the

convener of the committee, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The notification was issued on the directions of Secretary price Control and Commodities Management Department, Dr Ehsan Bhutta.

Few days ago, during a meeting between a delegation of the Sugar Mills Association and the Secretary Price Control, recommendations regarding the formation of the committee had been presented.