Coordination Committee Formed To Ensure Interrupted Supply Of Sugar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM
A seven-member coordination committee comprising representatives of the Sugar Mills Association and departmental officers has been established to ensure uninterrupted supply of sugar across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A seven-member coordination committee comprising representatives of the Sugar Mills Association and departmental officers has been established to ensure uninterrupted supply of sugar across the province
and timely solution of industry-related issues.
Punjab food Director General/Cane Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza has been appointed as the
convener of the committee, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
The notification was issued on the directions of Secretary price Control and Commodities Management Department, Dr Ehsan Bhutta.
Few days ago, during a meeting between a delegation of the Sugar Mills Association and the Secretary Price Control, recommendations regarding the formation of the committee had been presented.
Recent Stories
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country1 minute ago
-
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles2 minutes ago
-
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry2 minutes ago
-
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minister’s Coordinator o ..2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif overseeing rescue, relief operations in flood affected areas2 minutes ago
-
Coordination committee formed to ensure interrupted supply of sugar2 minutes ago
-
FDA seals three plots, removes encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Green Energy, Industrial Development conference to be held in Karachi on August 192 minutes ago