Coordination Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Coordination Committee meeting held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A meeting of Coordination Committee constituted between provincial and the Federal governments for executing different development projects in the province held at Chief Minister House on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his team discussed the project and their financial requirement with the federal government team comprising federal ministers- Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Syed Aminul Haq, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen. Nadeem Anjum, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Engineer-in-Chief Lt. Gen Muazaam Ejaz and others, said a CM house statement.

