Coordination Committee Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Coordination committee meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A district coordination committee was held under the chairmanship of MPA Asim

Sher Maken at the DC's office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Committee/Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Waseem, MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, MPAs Mian Ikram- ul-Haq, Barrister

Taimur Ali Khan and Mansoor Azam Sindhu besides heads of Federal and provincial

departments.

In the meeting, the senior official from police department gave a briefing about law and

order situation across the district and crackdown against criminals.

Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin briefed the meeting about ongoing development

projects of various departments across the district.

He said that the Punjab government had approved 234 schemes worth Rs 88 billions under

the Chief Minister’s Development Programme.

