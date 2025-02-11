Coordination Committee Meeting Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A district coordination committee was held under the chairmanship of MPA Asim
Sher Maken at the DC's office on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Committee/Deputy Commissioner
Muhammad Waseem, MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, MPAs Mian Ikram- ul-Haq, Barrister
Taimur Ali Khan and Mansoor Azam Sindhu besides heads of Federal and provincial
departments.
In the meeting, the senior official from police department gave a briefing about law and
order situation across the district and crackdown against criminals.
Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin briefed the meeting about ongoing development
projects of various departments across the district.
He said that the Punjab government had approved 234 schemes worth Rs 88 billions under
the Chief Minister’s Development Programme.
Recent Stories
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour
$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..
FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Road Tribe Academy established in Sukkur to train athletes6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 500 kites, string rolls6 minutes ago
-
Coordination committee meeting held6 minutes ago
-
Legislation is the sole privilege of the parliament: SCP observes once again15 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz announces Rapid Response Cell for women's protection26 minutes ago
-
Vessel Sealing System installed at Ayub Teaching Hospital26 minutes ago
-
CTP issue alternative traffic plan for construction of Mall Road underpass26 minutes ago
-
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Discusses Bi ..29 minutes ago
-
Six more bunkers demolished in Lower, Upper Kurram36 minutes ago
-
KP governor wants tribal region's grievances resolved soon36 minutes ago
-
Faiz Festival to begin on 14th at Alhamra46 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges49 minutes ago