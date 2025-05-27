- Home
Coordination Committee Meeting Highlights Efforts To Enhance Security Public Services In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025
A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for the Home Department was recently convened in Chiniot on Tuesday, with key stakeholders discussing ongoing initiatives and strategies to improve security, public services and urban management
According to DC office, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal briefed on enhanced security arrangements for foreigners and Chinese nationals, as well as ongoing efforts to crack down on drug peddlers and electricity thieves.
According to DC office, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal briefed on enhanced security arrangements for foreigners and Chinese nationals, as well as ongoing efforts to crack down on drug peddlers and electricity thieves.
He highlighted ongoing measures to beautify urban areas, including actions against illegal activities such as LPG gas refilling and encroachments.
The DPO Abdullah Ahmed, informed the committee about the implementation of the Safe City Project, emphasizing the priority of establishing law and order.
Colonel Pak Army Zafar Iqbal praised the district administration's performance, attributing the achievement of targets to improved coordination among stakeholders.
The committee discussed plans to further intensify campaigns against various issues, including electricity theft and encroachments. The administration's efforts to improve public services and maintain law and order were commended, with expectations of continued progress.
