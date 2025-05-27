Open Menu

Coordination Committee Meeting Highlights Efforts To Enhance Security Public Services In Chiniot

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Coordination committee meeting highlights efforts to enhance security public services in Chiniot

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for the Home Department was recently convened in Chiniot on Tuesday, with key stakeholders discussing ongoing initiatives and strategies to improve security, public services and urban management

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for the Home Department was recently convened in Chiniot on Tuesday, with key stakeholders discussing ongoing initiatives and strategies to improve security, public services and urban management.

According to DC office, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal briefed on enhanced security arrangements for foreigners and Chinese nationals, as well as ongoing efforts to crack down on drug peddlers and electricity thieves.

He highlighted ongoing measures to beautify urban areas, including actions against illegal activities such as LPG gas refilling and encroachments.

The DPO Abdullah Ahmed, informed the committee about the implementation of the Safe City Project, emphasizing the priority of establishing law and order.

Colonel Pak Army Zafar Iqbal praised the district administration's performance, attributing the achievement of targets to improved coordination among stakeholders.

The committee discussed plans to further intensify campaigns against various issues, including electricity theft and encroachments. The administration's efforts to improve public services and maintain law and order were commended, with expectations of continued progress.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis ..

Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting cap ..

11 minutes ago
 Girl’s body recovered from canal

Girl’s body recovered from canal

1 minute ago
 Modi's provocative remarks against Pakistan seriou ..

Modi's provocative remarks against Pakistan serious violation of UN Charter: Pro ..

1 minute ago
 Two Pakistanis are among 57 UN peacekeepers to be ..

Two Pakistanis are among 57 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New Y ..

1 minute ago
 Coordination committee meeting highlights efforts ..

Coordination committee meeting highlights efforts to enhance security public ser ..

2 minutes ago
Unidentified man killed by train

Unidentified man killed by train

1 minute ago
 Nuclear tests made Pakistan's defense impregnable: ..

Nuclear tests made Pakistan's defense impregnable: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ..

1 minute ago
 Blind murder case of 2024 solved

Blind murder case of 2024 solved

1 minute ago
 Zulhajj moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be celebr ..

Zulhajj moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 7: Ruet-e-Hilal C ..

1 minute ago
 Official blamed for forging land record, suspended

Official blamed for forging land record, suspended

1 minute ago
 Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 20 ..

Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan