Coordination meeting held to establish temporary schools in Tirah Valley for TDP children

(@FahadShabbir)

A coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of Janat Gul Afridi, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday, to discuss the establishment of 47 temporary schools in Tirah Valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of Janat Gul Afridi, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday, to discuss the establishment of 47 temporary schools in Tirah Valley.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the Director of the Complex Emergency Wing (CEW) and representatives from MSF INGO, Save the Children, Islamic Relief Pakistan, SRSP, and PRCS NGOs.

Janat Gul Afridi highlighted the significance of this project and emphasized the collaborative efforts required for its successful implementation.

The DG PDMA expresses his gratitude to all the participants for their commitment.

In a separate meeting, Iqtar-ul-Mulk, Provincial Coordinator of the Gulf 2 UNDP Project, presented a comprehensive briefing to Janat Gul Afridi, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The discussion centered around the ongoing activities of the project and outlined its future plans.

Iqtar-ul-Mulk also provided an in-depth presentation on the project's detailed studies.