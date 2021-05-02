UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coordination Meeting Held To Review Prevailing Situation Of Corona Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Coordination meeting held to review prevailing situation of corona virus

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A coordination meeting held here on Sunday to review the prevailing situation of coronavirus and steps taken for prevention of the virus. Pak Army Brigadier Salman Nazar, Lt.colonel Abdul Khaliq, Captain Jawad, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, SSP Hassan Sardar Niazai, Additional DC (2) Rajesh Kumar and DHO Dr.Gordhan daas attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tharparkar said that district administration was taking all possible measures to combat deadly virus.

Sharing a report issued by the health department He said that as many as 76772 samples were taken for detecting virus out of which 2691 tested positive, 2500 recovered, number of active cases were 108 while 8 patients died similarly 74081 tested negative and result of 849 cases was awaited.

DC further informed that about 18 Isolation centers were established with capacity of 622 beds, besides ensuring attendance of health staff,police personnel and availability of oxygen cylinders and PPA kits in isolation centers.

Related Topics

Army Police Died Tharparkar Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

1 hour ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

3 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

3 hours ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.