Coordination meeting held to review prevailing situation of corona virus

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A coordination meeting held here on Sunday to review the prevailing situation of coronavirus and steps taken for prevention of the virus. Pak Army Brigadier Salman Nazar, Lt.colonel Abdul Khaliq, Captain Jawad, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, SSP Hassan Sardar Niazai, Additional DC (2) Rajesh Kumar and DHO Dr.Gordhan daas attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tharparkar said that district administration was taking all possible measures to combat deadly virus.

Sharing a report issued by the health department He said that as many as 76772 samples were taken for detecting virus out of which 2691 tested positive, 2500 recovered, number of active cases were 108 while 8 patients died similarly 74081 tested negative and result of 849 cases was awaited.

DC further informed that about 18 Isolation centers were established with capacity of 622 beds, besides ensuring attendance of health staff,police personnel and availability of oxygen cylinders and PPA kits in isolation centers.