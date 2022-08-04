Coordination, peace committees to ensure peace during Muharram: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Muttahida Ulema board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that coordination and peace committees were playing their role at all levels to ensure peace, maintenance of law and order during the holy month of Muharram.

Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islam, he said that peace had been established in the country because of proactive role of ulema, adding that all political parties must work together to strengthen the institutions to put the country on the path to development and prosperity.

Tahir Ashrafi said that the Muttahida Ulema Board had issued a code of conduct on the subject of "Pegham-e-Pakistan" (Message from Pakistan) throughout the country and today the country was moving towards development and prosperity.

He said that the Ulema Board had paid tribute to Corps Commander Quetta Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali and other martyred officers of the Pakistan Army, and shared grief with the families of those who died in floods.

He said that the government was actively working to provide relief to the victims of floods.

He said that for national security, the nation, Pakistan Army and law-enforcement agencies were on the same page and the conspirators would face a defeat.

To another question, Tahir Ashrafi said that stability in the value of rupee is commendable and it was hoped that the country would come out of the economic crisis in the coming days.

Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Zubair Abid, Professor Zafarullah Shafiq, Mufti Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi and other ulema were also present.