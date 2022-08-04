UrduPoint.com

Coordination, Peace Committees To Ensure Peace During Muharram: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Coordination, peace committees to ensure peace during Muharram: Ashrafi

Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that coordination and peace committees were playing their role at all levels to ensure peace, maintenance of law and order during the holy month of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Muttahida Ulema board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Thursday that coordination and peace committees were playing their role at all levels to ensure peace, maintenance of law and order during the holy month of Muharram.

Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islam, he said that peace had been established in the country because of proactive role of ulema, adding that all political parties must work together to strengthen the institutions to put the country on the path to development and prosperity.

Tahir Ashrafi said that the Muttahida Ulema Board had issued a code of conduct on the subject of "Pegham-e-Pakistan" (Message from Pakistan) throughout the country and today the country was moving towards development and prosperity.

He said that the Ulema Board had paid tribute to Corps Commander Quetta Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali and other martyred officers of the Pakistan Army, and shared grief with the families of those who died in floods.

He said that the government was actively working to provide relief to the victims of floods.

He said that for national security, the nation, Pakistan Army and law-enforcement agencies were on the same page and the conspirators would face a defeat.

To another question, Tahir Ashrafi said that stability in the value of rupee is commendable and it was hoped that the country would come out of the economic crisis in the coming days.

Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Zubair Abid, Professor Zafarullah Shafiq, Mufti Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi and other ulema were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Army Punjab Law And Order Died Same Muhammad Ali Mufti All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Senate passes National Accountability (Second Amen ..

Senate passes National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

43 seconds ago
 96 dengue fever suspects visit Rwp's health facili ..

96 dengue fever suspects visit Rwp's health facilities; 2 test positive

46 seconds ago
 ECP, Sindh govt opposes MQM's petition against del ..

ECP, Sindh govt opposes MQM's petition against delimitation of constituencies

48 seconds ago
 Police Martyrs Day observed to pay tribute to poli ..

Police Martyrs Day observed to pay tribute to police martyrs in Lasbela

9 minutes ago
 Italy's Salvini hits campaign trail with migrants ..

Italy's Salvini hits campaign trail with migrants in Lampedusa

9 minutes ago
 All set to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Quetta

All set to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Quetta

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.