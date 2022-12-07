Coordination with institutions underway to address public grievances: CM cell chief

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 07:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister's Complaints Cell Chairman Zubair Ahmed Khan has said coordination with other institutions is being enhanced for prompt resolution of issues facing the public.

He was addressing a meeting, attended by Director Complaints Cell Athar Ahmed Khan and other officers, here on Wednesday. The Complaints Cell director gave a briefing to the chairman about performance of the cell.

Zubair Ahmad said he would hold a conference on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to listen to the public complaints.

In the conference, representatives of district complaint cells would be given training to solve the public problems. He said the chairmen of complaints cells in all districts of the Punjab were playing an important role in redressing the public grievances.

The meeting was informed that most of the complaints received thus far had been resolved, and remaining would be resolved with the help of other institutions.

