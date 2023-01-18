UrduPoint.com

Coordinator Census Visits Training Centers At District Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Coordinator census visits training centers at district Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) ::Divisional Coordinator Census, Saeed-ur-Rehman on Wednesday visited training centre established in various areas of the district to train staff being selected to conduct first digital census.

He visited nine training centers that are being set up in the district to train 825 staff members that would perform duties in first digital census.

Highlighting significance of census, he said that accurate collection and compilation of data in vital to achieve objectives of census.

He said that census provides a framework to initiate development work and urged workers to adopt extreme care and caution while compiling data.

825 staff members were imparted training in nine centre of Swabi and 978 staff members in same number of centers established in Mardan for digital census.

Related Topics

Mardan Same Swabi

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for Univ ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for University of Sharjah

24 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

21 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

45 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

1 hour ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.