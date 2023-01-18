Coordinator census visits training centers at district Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) ::Divisional Coordinator Census, Saeed-ur-Rehman on Wednesday visited training centre established in various areas of the district to train staff being selected to conduct first digital census.

He visited nine training centers that are being set up in the district to train 825 staff members that would perform duties in first digital census.

Highlighting significance of census, he said that accurate collection and compilation of data in vital to achieve objectives of census.

He said that census provides a framework to initiate development work and urged workers to adopt extreme care and caution while compiling data.

825 staff members were imparted training in nine centre of Swabi and 978 staff members in same number of centers established in Mardan for digital census.