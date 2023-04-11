Close
Coordinator COMSTECH Calls On Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood

The Coordinator COMSTECH General Prof.Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry called on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood and felicitated the latter on his appointment as Pro-Vice Chancellor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):The Coordinator COMSTECH General Prof.Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry called on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood and felicitated the latter on his appointment as Pro-Vice Chancellor.

Comstech, the OIC Standing (Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), is a specialized institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) working towards promoting scientific and technological cooperation among member states.

During the meeting, Dr. Chaudhry and Dr. Khalid discussed various aspects of mutual interests and collaborations between both institutions. They also agreed to enhance the cooperation in Science & Technology, Higher Education and CCoE fellowship program.

Both parties showed a great interest in expanding their partnership in research and development in the fields of mutual interests.

VC PU Dr Khalid Mahmood said PU would extend full support to attract foreign students from Islamic countries.

Dr. Chaudhry expressed his confidence in the potential of the collaboration between COMSTECH and Punjab University Lahore, and looked forward to achieving mutually beneficial outcomes from this partnership.

This meeting was a significant step towards fostering a stronger relationship between COMSTECH and Punjab University Lahore, and towards achieving their shared objectives of promoting research and development in the region.

