Coordinator EOC launch special campaign to track,vaccinate missed children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated a month- long special campaign to track and vaccinate hundred percent still missed children through the support of respective district administration and health department across the province.

Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit took the decision after meeting with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz last week wherein current polio status in the province, challenges and way forward was discussed in detail.

In his comments about the new intervention, Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit said that parental refusal constitutes a large chunk of unvaccinated children and special strategies were chalked out to address the issue of refusals with special focus on addressing misconceptions, demand and religious refusals.

Giving details of the refusal coverage strategies, Abdul Basit said that 7000 activities have been planned at union councils level across the province to address the field issues and ensure vaccination of missed children.

"The multi-pronged approach strategy has been adopted to cater to the types of refusals that include house to house visit, Hujra and Mosque sessions and Khuli Katchehris" he said, adding that from union council staff, local religious leaders, to deputy commissioners and parliamentarians would be engaged in the social mobilization and community mobilization sessions.

Abdul Basit said that so far more than 10 percent of the total refusals have been covered so far while the campaign was in full swing and going smoothly to meet its target of cent percent coverage of the refusals before the next NID in December.

He said that polio virus was on fire in southern districts of the province adding that polio emergency was declared in districts from where cases have been reported.

It is worth mentioning here that district Buner and Haripur have covered all refusals so far while other districts were in the process of meeting the set target of refusals.

The campaign started on November 11, would last on December 15 without any break.