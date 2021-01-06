UrduPoint.com
Coordinator General COMSTECH Calls On Vice Chancellor IUB

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Coordinator General COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Prof. Dr. M Iqbal Chaudhry, Coordinator General, COMSTECH Islamabad has appreciated the extraordinary developmental activities underway at the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

During a meeting with Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Wednesday, he said that the latest research of agricultural scientists of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on cotton, mushrooms, cut flowers, fruits and vegetables is a bright hope in the field of higher education. These research activities bode well for the development of the country's agricultural economy.

He also praised the ongoing research on Cholistani flora and fauna at the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. He said that there are rare plants in the Cholistan Desert which are very important for the herbal medicine industry.

The research on these plants and herbs at this institute is commendable. During his visit, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhry also visited the 2.5 MW Solar Park being set up at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Punjab Government. With this project, the Islamia University Bahawalpur will be converted into solar energy and additional power will be added to the national grid.

The distinguished guest also visited the Deer Breeding Center of the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. The breeding center, established in collaboration with the Houbara Foundation, has hundreds of deer that enhance the beauty of the Baghdad ul Jadeed campus in addition to research in the veterinary field.

