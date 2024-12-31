Open Menu

Coordinator General COMSTECH Offers Condolences On Azerbaijan's Air Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Coordinator General of COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic air crash involving an Azerbaijani airplane, resulting in the loss of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Coordinator General of COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic air crash involving an Azerbaijani airplane, resulting in the loss of precious lives.

In his condolence statement, Prof. Choudhary conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the government and the people of Azerbaijan during this challenging time.

He remarked, "This tragic incident has brought immense pain and sorrow to all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating accident.

"

Prof. Choudhary also offered prayers for the departed souls, seeking eternal peace for them and strength for the bereaved families to endure this irreparable loss.

"May the Almighty grant courage to the grieving families and bless the departed souls with eternal peace," he said.

COMSTECH, an institution dedicated to fostering cooperation among OIC member states, stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan in this hour of grief.

