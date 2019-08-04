Coordinator Hajj Shahzad Arbab reached Madina to review Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Coordinator Hajj Operation and advisor to the Prime Minister Shahzad Arbab Sunday reached Madina Munawarra to review Hajj arrangements.

Director General Hajj Sajid Yousfani, newly appointed Director General Hajj and Director Madina welcomed the advisor at the airport, said a message received here.

Shahzad Arbab and Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Qadri would jointly preside over a high ranking meeting regarding hajj arrangements in Pakistan House Madina.

The meeting will discuss the overall hajj arrangements especially pilgrims' leaving to Mina.

Shahzad Arbab will visit the residences of hujjaj, review transport ,medical and other arrangements.

The advisor will also meet Pakistani hujjaj.