Coordinator NCHR KP visits Sub Jail Nowshera

Coordinator National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rizwanullah Shah Friday visited Sub Jail Nowshera and inquired about the facilities being provided to prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Coordinator National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rizwanullah Shah Friday visited Sub Jail Nowshera and inquired about the facilities being provided to prisoners.

He also visited barracks of drug addict barracks, a dispensary, and a library and directed authorities to take immediate steps to resolve problems being faced by inmates.

He expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided to the prisoners and advised concrete steps to address the concerns of prisoners.

He also directed the jail authorities to establish technical workshops and training centers to make prisoners skilled workers enabling them to become a respectable part of society after release.