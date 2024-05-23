Coordinator PAJCCI Visits Iranian Consulate To Condole Death Of Ebrahim Raisi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) President Abaseen Column Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi visited Iranian Consulate to express his heartfelt grief and sorrow over tragic death of Iranian President, Syed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah and other esteemed personalities.
Zia Sarhadi met with First Consul, Hussain Malki and expressed his condolence over the incident.
The untimely death of Iranian President, Syed Ebrahim Raisi is not only loss of Iran but of the whole Muslim Ummah, Zia observed.
The whole Pakistani nation is in a state of shock and grief over hearing this sad news, Zia told Iranian diplomat.
We as a brotherly neighbor of Iran, equally share grieve and sorrow felt there over death of Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries, he added.
On this occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi also offered prayers for elevation of the souls of martyrs at highest place in Jannah.
He also registered his condolence message in the record book of Iranian Consulate.
