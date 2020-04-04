UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coordinator PM Lauded Services Of Administration, Police, Army & Others

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:59 PM

Coordinator PM lauded services of administration, police, Army & others

Coordinator Prime Minister, NA- 95 Ahmad Khan Niazi said that government of Pakistan was taking every possible step for making secure the people from the danger of international epidemic of COVID-19

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Coordinator Prime Minister, NA- 95 Ahmad Khan Niazi said that government of Pakistan was taking every possible step for making secure the people from the danger of international epidemic of COVID-19.

He said that in this regard the struggles of the district administration, police, Pakistan Army, rangers, Health and other concerned departments were commendable.

Ahmad Khan Niazi has expressed these views during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah at DC office.

Member Parliament said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have started delivering financial assistance to deserving people who affected due to lock down through Ehsaas Program and Insaf Imdad Program.

He said that nations are recognized in hard times adding that the citizens should act on government directions and cooperate with the health district administration by implementing on precautionary steps to fight against the epidemic disease.

He appealed to whole of the citizens to restrict themselves to their homes and cooperate with law enforcement agencies and civic administration.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah told the Coordinator Prime Minster that from prevention of Corona virus and orders of lock down are strictly implemented in the district while in such circumstance the district administration was making sure the provision of Flour, Sugar, Pulses, Oil/Ghee and all other necessities of life in market in bulk quantity.

DC further told that on the orders of government the district government has set up special Quarantine center at Boys Danish school Mianwali adding that in all hospitals special Isolation Rooms/ Wards with medical instruments and medicines have been provided.

Coordinator Prime Minister Ahmad Khan Niazi has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the district government and said that Pakistani nation will defeat the COVID-19 soon, Inshaallah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Rangers Police Parliament Mianwali Market All From Government Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Russia Approves Energy Policy Until 2035, Allots $ ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 kite sellers, confiscate 520 kites ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Marathon at Home ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases may go up to 50,000 in Pakistan ..

20 minutes ago

4 Gamblers arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Cushy quarantine: Swiss firm offers luxury isolati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.