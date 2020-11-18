Coordinator to Chief Minister visits areas of Kech

Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Wednesday visited Union Council, Zarrin Bug Dasht and various other areas of Kech District for addressing their problems

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Wednesday visited Union Council, Zarrin Bug Dasht and various other areas of Kech District for addressing their problems.

He also inspected the various development schemes and inquired about the problems of the people in different areas and assured to resolve them on priority basis, said press release issued here.

He also visited the homes of those people who had lost their loved one and offered prayers and condolences.

The areas included Union Council Zarrin Bug, Union Council Combail of Dasht including Zarrin Bug, Mulai Nigwar Haji Karam Shah Bazaar, Mulai Nigwar Kahuda Phulan Bazaar, Mulai NigwarChaati Bazaar, Front Bazaar, Sholi Hotani Bazaar, Sholi Jamani Bazaar, Hoor and other areas.

It should be noted that Union Council Zarrin Bug had been a troubled area of Kech District for over a decade and there has not been such a political visit from long time.

The people of the areas thanked the coordinator and provincial government for taking measures to develop their areas and addressing the problems of public at doorsteps.

On the occasion, well known social leaders Mir Haji Ababkar Dashti, Mir Asif Ali Rind, Saghir Rind, Maqbool Rind, Jam Nemat, Aminullah Rind and Jam Waseem were also accompanied the coordinator.