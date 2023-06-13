UrduPoint.com

Coordinator To CM GB Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muzammil Hasan Adv and his two other members of family were killed in a road accident on their way to Skardu early Tuesday morning.

According to details, local administration said that the family was travelling when the driver of the car lost control and the vehicle overturned on the road and claiming three lives on the spot and injuring one, a Private news channel reported.

A rescue team was dispatched immediately to search the bodies and pulled them out of the vehicle.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation was in process.

