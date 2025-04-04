Coordinator To PM On Information For KP Visits PTV
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 11:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here visited Peshawar Television Center.
During visit, he met with staff and highlighted the importance of public broadcasting in promotion of national narrative.
He also met with officials and discussed strategies to further strengthen national institutions of broadcasting. He also visited
Press Information Department Peshawar and stressed for disseminating useful information to people. The visit was meant to strengthen liaise between provincial and provincial information departments.
