UrduPoint.com

Coordinators' Details Case: BHC Adjourns Hearing Till Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Coordinators' details case: BHC adjourns hearing till Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan High Court on Friday directed the provincial government to submit details regarding the appointment of coordinators and spokespersons at the next date of the hearing of the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana heard the constitutional petition filed against the appointment of coordinators and spokesperson of the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The petitioner Abdul Sadiq Khalji Advocate and Advocate General Balochistan Asif Reki appeared in the court.

The advocate general informed the court that the detailed reply had not been prepared so far as more time was required, asking the court for more time provision.

Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that was the reply not ready or the "government does not want to answer".

The court, however, adjourned the next hearing till Monday, directing the advocate general to submit details on the said date. The bench also rejected the plea of the petitioner, for the time being, seeking the court to declare the appointments of coordinators and spokespersons null and void.

It may be recalled that on the previous hearing, the court had asked the government for details regarding the privileges and appointments of the coordinators and spokespersons of the chief minister.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan Chief Minister May Government Court

Recent Stories

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

31 minutes ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

44 minutes ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.