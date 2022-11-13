UrduPoint.com

COP 27: Durrani Emphasizes On Climate Crisis Dialogue Among Global Parliamentary Community

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday emphasized on facilitating dialogue on the climate crisis among the global parliamentary community.

He said it would help identifying inter-parliamentary solutions for a more sustainable world.

The deputy speaker along with noted parliamentarians from Pakistan, attended the parliamentary meeting, held on the occasion of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

The meeting which was jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Egyptian House of Representatives took place on 13 November 2022 in Sharm-El Sheikh, Egypt.

On this occasion, Pakistani delegates touched upon the key climate issues including emissions reductions, scaling-up adaptation efforts and mobilizing climate finance for developing countries that are on the front lines of climate change.

