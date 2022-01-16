UrduPoint.com

Cop Among 2 Killed In Jubilant Firing At Wedding

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

A police constable and his brother were killed during a wedding ceremony in Naseerabad here on Saturday evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A police constable and his brother were killed during a wedding ceremony in Naseerabad here on Saturday evening.

Police said that the wedding ceremony of the niece of constable Majid Ali was underway at a marquee in Gopal Nagar, when Asim Sulehri, friend of groom Zubair opened fire outside the marquee followed by inside the venue.

As a result, constable Majid and his brother Safdar received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

After the incident, the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Related Topics

Fire Police Marriage Died From

