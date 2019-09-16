Cop among 2 murdered near Sargodha

At least two people including a police constable were killed in separate incidents, in the limits of Cantonment and Phularwan police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two people including a police constable were killed in separate incidents, in the limits of Cantonment and Phularwan police station.

Police said on Monday that constable Munir Ahmad of Phularwan police station was going to home by a motorcycle when some unknown persons shot him dead near Sagga Zeren village.

In another incident, Muhammad Mansha of Khawaja Salah locality along with others axed to death his rival Muhammad Farooq over an enmity and fled.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.