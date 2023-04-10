Close
Cop Among Five Injured In Hand Grenade Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Cop among five injured in hand grenade attack

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Five persons including one cop sustained injuries in a hand-grenade attack on Police Station Tordher tehsil Chota Lahore.

Rescue 1122 ambulances along with medical teams were dispatched to the site as soon as the information about the attack was received and after providing first-aid to the injured persons shifted them to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Rescue 1122 informed.

The injured were identified as police constable Taib son of Zaboor Khan, a resident of Shivah while Jawad son of Gulbar Khan, Hamid son of Mumtaz Hussain, Arshad son of Zaman Khan and Ameer Syed son of Shamsher.

All the other injured were residents of Tor Dher.

