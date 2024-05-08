Cop among seven accused arrested in two gang rape cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Women Police Station Multan on Wednesday have arrested seven accused including a constable on their alleged involvement in two gang rape cases.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali told a news conference that a 27 years old girl who earns her living by decorating women’s hands with henna reported to Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) Multan that a girl (F) had called and asked her to reach to Fatima Jinah colony where four men allegedly subjected her to gang rape. They also shot video and threatened to share it on social media platforms if she did not pay Rs 100,000 to them.

The complainant said, she paid Rs 99,614 in five transactions to the accused. The women police station that operates inside VAWC had registered case against the accused under sections 365-B/375A/386/292 PPC on Apr 24.

In another incident, CPO said, a 21 years old divorcee and mother two kids from Rahim Yar Khan complained to women police that she was residing at a girls hostel near Jalal park in Multan city when she came into contact with a person Haris Jatt via a social media platform.

On May 5, Haris Jatt took her to the house of another person Adnan where she alleged the two men subjected her to rape and also shot video. Women Police had registered the FIR and arrested the two accused.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali said, he took notice of the two rape incidents and had deputed special teams under supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid for immediate arrest of the accused. SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed, DSP VAWC Ms Shabeena Kareem, DSP CIA Rao Tariq Pervaiz, SHO Women police station Maryam Faiz and other officials worked hard and arrested all the seven accused involved in two rape cases including a police constable.

The five accused including the girl who were involved in the first gang rape case included a constable from Lodhran Nauman Irshad, besides Hassan Jatt, Abdur Rahman, and Hassaan Jatt and the girl who had called the complainant, the CPO said. Two other accused involved in the second case were also arrested and all were undergoing legal process so that they could be awarded punishment by the courts as per law.