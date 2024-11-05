Cop Among Three Killed In S Waziristan Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) At least three people including a policeman were killed when armed men fired multiple shots on a car in Wana tehsil of South Waziristan, police informed on Tuesday.
Police said the incident took place in Ghundai area of Azam Warsak in Wana tehsil where three people travelling in a car were fired at.
As a result, two civilians identified as Mustafa and Younas and a policeman, Usman, were killed. Area police reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies to hospital. An investigation has been started into the incident, police said.
Recent Stories
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three more accused of Police Lines' blast apprehended41 seconds ago
-
Police personnel issues to be resolved without delay: DPO Tank21 minutes ago
-
Five killed over dispute on passage in Batkhela21 minutes ago
-
Korangi Police arrests gutka seller31 minutes ago
-
Five killed in firing in Malakand1 hour ago
-
Pak universities' pioneer in adopting HEC’s 'Maktab' best tech solution1 hour ago
-
PTI lawmakers’ ruckus, sloganeering lead to prorogation of NA session1 hour ago
-
Mass deworming initiative launched in KP to benefit 8 million children1 hour ago
-
DC Battagram directs to improve healthcare services1 hour ago
-
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail2 hours ago