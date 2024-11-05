Open Menu

Cop Among Three Killed In S Waziristan Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Cop among three killed in S Waziristan firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) At least three people including a policeman were killed when armed men fired multiple shots on a car in Wana tehsil of South Waziristan, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place in Ghundai area of Azam Warsak in Wana tehsil where three people travelling in a car were fired at.

As a result, two civilians identified as Mustafa and Younas and a policeman, Usman, were killed. Area police reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies to hospital. An investigation has been started into the incident, police said.

