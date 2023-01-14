UrduPoint.com

Cop Among Two Killed, One Injured In Firing By Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Cop among two killed, one injured in firing by criminals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :A head constable and a pedestrian were killed while another police official was injured by the firing of some unknown assailants at Jhangi picket in the precincts of Vehoa Police Station, Taunsa Sharif district on Friday.

Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Sahabzada Shahzad Sultan, taking notice of the incident, asked the RPO DG Khan to reach the site while taking precautionary measures and supervise the search operation being underway to arrest the criminals, South Punjab police spokesman said in a statement released late Friday night.

The spokesman said some unknown assailants opened fire at the Jhangi picket, causing the death of Head Constable Mazhar Hussain and a pedestrian namely Abdul Basit while injuring another policeman, Muhammad Ramzan.

The AIGP South Punjab expressed optimism that the police were continuing the search operation and the criminals would be arrested soon.

