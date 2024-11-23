Cop among two martyred in Bajaur twin blasts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) At least two people including a policeman were killed in two separate blasts in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district on Saturday.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafeeq confirmed the blasts, saying that both the explosions took place in Tehsil Mamund.

"The first bomb went off in the Eirab area, killing a citizen, identified as Malik Asghar, while the second explosion occurred in the jurisdiction of Loi Police Station, Mena Khwar, in which a policeman was killed," the DPO said. Adding that the martyred cop was identified as Ehsanullah.

Investigation into both incidents was started after cordoning off the areas and collecting evidence. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts, police added.

The twin blasts came as the latest terror activity in the province which continues to witness rising terror incidents targeting law enforcers and civilians.