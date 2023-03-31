Cop and woman killed in Swabi incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A police constable shot dead his brother, who was also a police constable after both had some verbal conflict in Naranji area of Swabi district.

Yar Hussain police informed on Friday that a man, Shamsher Khan lodged a report with police that his sons, Amir Sher and Zar Sher had some verbal clash at home on Thursday. He said after the arguments, one of his sons, Zar Sher, asked his brother to come out of the house.

He further said that when his son Amir Sher went out of the house, the sound of firing was heard and when he rushed out of the house, he saw his son Zar Sher had shot dead Amir Sher.

The deceased Amir Sher was a constable in Yar Hussain police station while the accused Zar Sher was too a constable deployed at Atla Gadoon police station.

In another incident, unknown assailants riding a motorcycle shot dead a woman in Moza Yar Hussain and escaped the scene. Police said that the motives behind the killing and the identity of the assailants were yet to be ascertained.