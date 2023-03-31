UrduPoint.com

Cop And Woman Killed In Swabi Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Cop and woman killed in Swabi incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A police constable shot dead his brother, who was also a police constable after both had some verbal conflict in Naranji area of Swabi district.

Yar Hussain police informed on Friday that a man, Shamsher Khan lodged a report with police that his sons, Amir Sher and Zar Sher had some verbal clash at home on Thursday. He said after the arguments, one of his sons, Zar Sher, asked his brother to come out of the house.

He further said that when his son Amir Sher went out of the house, the sound of firing was heard and when he rushed out of the house, he saw his son Zar Sher had shot dead Amir Sher.

The deceased Amir Sher was a constable in Yar Hussain police station while the accused Zar Sher was too a constable deployed at Atla Gadoon police station.

In another incident, unknown assailants riding a motorcycle shot dead a woman in Moza Yar Hussain and escaped the scene. Police said that the motives behind the killing and the identity of the assailants were yet to be ascertained.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station Man Swabi Women

Recent Stories

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

4 minutes ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

56 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

2 hours ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 hours ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.