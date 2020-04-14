Cop Arrested For Demanding Bribe In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:58 PM
Police have arrested a sub-inspector, Hameed Hussain, for demanding Rs 80,000 bribe from the family of a murdered woman of village Wassankey-Daska
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a sub-inspector, Hameed Hussain, for demanding Rs 80,000 bribe from the family of a murdered woman of village Wassankey-Daska.
Police registered a case against the accused on a report of the son of murdered woman Bushra Bibi under Section 155-C.