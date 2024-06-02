Open Menu

Cop Arrested For Taking Bribe:

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Cop arrested for taking bribe:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha arrested Sub-Inspector of Jhawarian Police station over the charge of taking a bribe.

According to a press release issued by the ACE regional office on Sunday, an applicant, Muhammad Mushtaq, resident of Kashmiriawala Miani of tehsil Bhera, filed an application to Regional Director of Anti-Corruption, Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokhar, and stated that the Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ameer was investigating of a case 448/2022 registered at Miani Police Station and had taken Rs 300,000 from him as a bribe for arresting the accused in the case.

The regional director ordered Deputy Director (Investigation) ACE Khushab, Asmatullah Bandial to launch the inquiry into the matter.

In the investigation, statements of witnesses were recorded, and all records were thoroughly investigated.

The accused could not prove his innocence during the inquiry.

The Regional Director (ACE) ordered the registration of a case against the Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ameer, who is currently appointed at Jhawarian Police Station. The investigation of the case was entrusted to Circle Officer, Anti-Corruption Sargodha, Muhammad Asif.

After completing the investigation, the anti-corruption Sargodha raiding team, under the supervision of the investigating officer Muhammad Asif, arrested the accused Muhammad Ameer.

Further investigation was ongoing.

