Cop Arrested, Suspended On Torturing Adolescent Boy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas has suspended a constable and got FIR registered against him on charge of torturing an adolescent boy, police spokesman said.

Taking serious notice of the incident, the DPO ordered police to investigate the case properly and declared that police was pursuing a zero tolerance police against officials involved in excesses against people.

Khanewal city police also arrested the constable, the spokesman said adding that he would undergo medical examination. All the evidences have been collected from the spot and being sent to forensic science laboratory for analysis.

