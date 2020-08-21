Cop booked for alleged manhandling of doctor

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday directed I.G Sindh to arrest police inspector along with his two accomplices for allegedly manhandling a doctor and a security guard at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), district Khairpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday directed I.G Sindh to arrest police inspector along with his two accomplices for allegedly manhandling a doctor and a security guard at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), district Khairpur.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of an incident in which a police inspector along with his accomplices had beaten a doctor and security guard while destroying hospital's equipment at GIMS, Gamabat, said a statement issued by the spokesperson of the CM Sindh.

On the directions of Sindh Chief Minister, Inspector General of Police took action against the culprits.

The report submitted by the IG Police Mushtaq Maher said that police inspector Zahid Panhwer asked Executive Director of GIMS Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti to issue NOC in favor of his brother Dr Parvez Panhwar to get him transferred from Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical College (GMMMC), Sukkur, to GIMS for which Dr Bhatti refused.

Police Inspector Zahid Panhwar along with his two accomplices, broke into the hospitals and reportedly attacked a doctor and a security guard and destroyed LCDs, plant pots and some other things.

The report reads as, "On Friday, at 2 pm, Inspector Zahid Panhwar of Naushero Feroze police, along with his two accomplices, Mumtaz Ali Junejo and Lala Faraz Memon arrived in GIMS premises and started beating the security guards at the gate and also beaten a doctor there. They also broke some materials such as LCDS, and plant pots in one office.