Cop Booked For Seizing Widow’s Plot, Construction Halted After FIR

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A police constable has been accused of illegally occupying a residential plot owned by the widow of a renowned University of Sargodha professor and initiating construction after demolishing the property's boundary wall.

According to details, Amara Saeed — widow of late Prof Ejaz Ahmad Bhatti of the University of Sargodha's Mass Communication Department — lodged a formal complaint with the police, stating that she had purchased a 10-marla registered residential plot in Mohafiz Town using funds received after her husband’s passing. She submitted complete legal documentation to support her ownership.

In her complaint, she said she was shocked to discover illegal construction underway on the property. Upon visiting the site with her father, Saeed Ahmad Khawaja, she confronted the alleged encroacher — Head Constable Muhammad Asif Qazi — who claimed he had purchased the land from a private party and now considered it his.

Amara Saeed alleged the illegal occupation appeared to be part of a coordinated scheme, possibly involving collusion. Her family initially sought an amicable resolution through local community leaders.

Eventually, she appealed to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, seeking justice. On the RPO’s directives, SHO Cantt Umar Farooq conducted an inquiry, following which an FIR was registered against the accused and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Speaking to the media, Amara Saeed expressed gratitude to the police for their action but stressed that full justice would only be served once possession of her property is restored. “The police have taken a commendable step, but justice will only be complete when I regain control of my land — so that no other widow or vulnerable person has to suffer such injustice,” she stated.

