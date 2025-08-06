Cop Booked For Seizing Widow’s Plot, Construction Halted After FIR
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A police constable has been accused of illegally occupying a residential plot owned by the widow of a renowned University of Sargodha professor and initiating construction after demolishing the property's boundary wall.
According to details, Amara Saeed — widow of late Prof Ejaz Ahmad Bhatti of the University of Sargodha's Mass Communication Department — lodged a formal complaint with the police, stating that she had purchased a 10-marla registered residential plot in Mohafiz Town using funds received after her husband’s passing. She submitted complete legal documentation to support her ownership.
In her complaint, she said she was shocked to discover illegal construction underway on the property. Upon visiting the site with her father, Saeed Ahmad Khawaja, she confronted the alleged encroacher — Head Constable Muhammad Asif Qazi — who claimed he had purchased the land from a private party and now considered it his.
Amara Saeed alleged the illegal occupation appeared to be part of a coordinated scheme, possibly involving collusion. Her family initially sought an amicable resolution through local community leaders.
Eventually, she appealed to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, seeking justice. On the RPO’s directives, SHO Cantt Umar Farooq conducted an inquiry, following which an FIR was registered against the accused and legal proceedings have been initiated.
Speaking to the media, Amara Saeed expressed gratitude to the police for their action but stressed that full justice would only be served once possession of her property is restored. “The police have taken a commendable step, but justice will only be complete when I regain control of my land — so that no other widow or vulnerable person has to suffer such injustice,” she stated.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..
Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade
UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration
MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certif ..
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed
KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan
Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship
UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue
Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop booked for seizing widow’s plot, construction halted after FIR32 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on quacks continues in Gujrat35 seconds ago
-
Drug paddler gets 14 year imprisonment10 minutes ago
-
DPO Gujrat holds open court11 minutes ago
-
Five arrests five more human traffickers20 minutes ago
-
Youth Affairs department marks Independence Day with motivational session, Azadi walk20 minutes ago
-
Trilingual Speech Competition Announced at Sindh University for Independence Day Celebrations20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs for completion of RRR project timely20 minutes ago
-
Ameer-ud-Din Medical College launches 'Green Pakistan' tree plantation campaign20 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction as KSE-100 crosses 145,000 points mark20 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab suspect in landlord’s murder within hours20 minutes ago
-
Safco Group to celebrate Independence , Defence Days21 minutes ago