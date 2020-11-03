UrduPoint.com
Cop Caught Red-handed For Allegedly Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Cop caught red-handed for allegedly taking bribe

Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Malir Zone has arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for reportedly taking bribe

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Malir Zone has arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for reportedly taking bribe.

According to details, a man named Asghar had given a written complain to the anti-corruption Malir zone that ASI Mumtaz of Shah Latif police station was threatening him to lodge a fake FIR against him and demanding bribe from him, said a statement on Tuesday.

After receiving the complaint, Inspector Asadullah Sheikh along with his team arrested ASI Mumtaz in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Furqan Karim for accepting a bribe. A case was registered against the accused and investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, has said that anyone involved in corruption should not be spared at any cost.

