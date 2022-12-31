UrduPoint.com

Cop Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself over domestic dispute in Qaisrabad area here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 50 years old police constable namely Abdul Waheed resident of Qaisarabad had a domestic dispute, on which, he committed suicide by shooting himself.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and brought the body to the hospital.

The wife of the deceased said that there was a domestic dispute on which he forced to take this step.

Police have started the investigations.

