Cop dies in train accident laid to rest

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A constable Ali Nasir Shah, who had died in Dherki train accident was laid to rest after Namaz-e-Janaza here at his village Mauza Gadara on Tuesday.

The martyred constable was serving as Railway police constable for the last four years and was aboard the 36-Down Sir Syed Express as part of his duty on the day the train met accident.

According to his family members, late Nasir was a jovial personality and son of a noted educationist Pir Nasir Shah. His family was engaged in preparation of his marriage that was scheduled for Aug 2021 when they heard of the tragic accident that claimed lives of many passengers including Nasir. A large number of people including notables attended his funeral prayers.