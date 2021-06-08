UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cop Dies In Train Accident Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Cop dies in train accident laid to rest

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A constable Ali Nasir Shah, who had died in Dherki train accident was laid to rest after Namaz-e-Janaza here at his village Mauza Gadara on Tuesday.

The martyred constable was serving as Railway police constable for the last four years and was aboard the 36-Down Sir Syed Express as part of his duty on the day the train met accident.

According to his family members, late Nasir was a jovial personality and son of a noted educationist Pir Nasir Shah. His family was engaged in preparation of his marriage that was scheduled for Aug 2021 when they heard of the tragic accident that claimed lives of many passengers including Nasir. A large number of people including notables attended his funeral prayers.

Related Topics

Accident Police Marriage Died Nasir Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

6 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

7 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

12 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

20 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.