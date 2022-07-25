UrduPoint.com

Cop Dies Of Electric Shock While Passing By Electric Pole

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cop dies of electric shock while passing by electric pole

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :A young head constable undergoing training at Multan police training college for promotion to the next rank i.e ASI, died of electric shock while passing by an electric pole amid rain and windy conditions last Sunday evening, police spokesman said on Monday.

Muhammad Imran Khan (40), doing his intermediate course from the college, was going from hostel to cafeteria while it was raining amid windstorm when a conductor touched the pole he was passing by due to strong winds. Resultantly, the current ran through the electric pole and the body of the police officer leaving him severely injured.

He was rushed to Nishtar hospital by a college ambulance. Commandant police college Multan, DSP headquarters, DSP legal and course commander also reached the hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead sometime after arrival, police spokesman said adding that he died in the line of duty.

The body of martyred police officer has been sent to his native town, Hasil Pur of district Bahawalpur and Namaz-e-Janaza was scheduled today evening there. His case for grant of compensation to the bereaved family would be processed by Bahawalpur police.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Dead Imran Khan Police Died Young Bahawalpur Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

1 hour ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.